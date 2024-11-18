Unique, hand-made gifts for Christmas at Oxcombe Pottery's artisan market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The search for festive presents is sure to take hundreds of shoppers to a Christmas Artisan Market at Oxcombe Pottery in Horncastle this weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After its success last year, the market returns on Sunday (November 24) from 10 am to 3 pm when more than 40 artisans will be selling their wares.

It’s the latest event to mark the tenth anniversary of Oxcombe, which opened in 2014 when founder Susanna Gorst converted a disused tractor barn into a ceramics education space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, adding more studios and establishing itself as a creative hub for pottery, fine arts, workshops and events, all within the evocative surroundings of gardens and a working farm.

Visitors browsing through the items available at last year's Christmas Artisan Market at Oxcombe Pottery in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Andy Weekes)

The Christmas event will be held indoors, within the studios and also the newly-opened Makers Gallery, enabling visitors to discover unique gifts, hand-made in Lincolnshire.

In addition to a wide range of functional and decorative ceramics, visitors will find bespoke treasures including hardbound notebooks, embroidered and printed textiles, candles, works in wood, jewellery, prints and cards.

There will also be locally produced vegan body products, honey and cider on offer, while local potter Sam Dales will be giving throwing demonstrations and encouraging visitors to have a go themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulled apple juice and mulled wine will be available too, with other hot drinks and food provided by the ever-popular Holly’s Garden Kitchen.

More than 40 artisans will be selling their wares at Oxcombe Pottery's Christmas Market this coming Sunday. (PHOTO BY: Andy Weekes)

Stallholders will include: Hoe Hill Cider, Minimo Jewellery, Ashes and Oak, Alison Walker, Ian Fisher, Ruth Stanley, Helen Clarke, Su France, Damson and Bullace, Nicki Jarvis, Jess Morris, Jay Morris, Julie Holmes, Stephanie Coggan, Kate Boulton, Liz Coxe, Nicolla Gibson, Bare and Co, Sue Bush, Deb Davis, Lucille Middleton, Nicky Dillerstone, Louise Tyler, Mike Coupland, Cheryl Hilliam, Debbie Jenner, Will Hamilton, Jane Amey, Tina Begley, Cordelia McCartney, Kay Bell, Claire Cleaver, Sandi Walker, Annette Day, Carrie Kendra, Sophie Dickinson, Alan Weston and Dave Weston.

The new Oxcombe Range, which has been successfully created this year by resident potter and tutor Sophie Olivant, will also feature.

Admission to the event is £1.50 for adults, while under-18s go free. There will be plenty of parking space available at Oxcombe, but visitors are reminded to take care on the narrow lane approaching the site.

For more information, visit https://oxcombepottery.co.uk