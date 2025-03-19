Upcoming model rail exhibition in Sleaford

The popular event will be held at St George’s Academy on Westgate in Sleaford on Saturday May 31.
Open from 10am until 4pm, there will be layouts, trade stands and demonstrations. There will also be refreshments and free parking on site.
The event is sponsored by Digitrains, Bomber County Models, Green Barn Timbers and Bridgman Consulting.
Sleaford Model Railway Club meet at Ruskington village hall on Wednesday evenings at 7pm till 10pm.
A recreation of the Ruston and Hornsby engineering works at Lincoln. Photo: Christopher Johnson Photo: Christopher Johnson
There will be trade stands and demonstrators at the model railway show too. Photo: Christopher Johnson Photo: Christopher Johnson
Lots of layouts will be on display. Photo: Christopher Johnson Photo: Christopher Johnson
