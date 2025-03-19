There will be lots of layouts on display at the Sleaford model railway exhibition. Photo: Christopher Johnsonplaceholder image
Upcoming model rail exhibition in Sleaford

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:58 BST
Enthusiasts should check their timetables as Sleaford Model Railway Club is preparing for its latest exhibition.

The popular event will be held at St George’s Academy on Westgate in Sleaford on Saturday May 31.

Open from 10am until 4pm, there will be layouts, trade stands and demonstrations. There will also be refreshments and free parking on site.

The event is sponsored by Digitrains, Bomber County Models, Green Barn Timbers and Bridgman Consulting.

Sleaford Model Railway Club meet at Ruskington village hall on Wednesday evenings at 7pm till 10pm.

A recreation of the Ruston and Hornsby engineering works at Lincoln. Photo: Christopher Johnson

There will be trade stands and demonstrators at the model railway show too. Photo: Christopher Johnson

Lots of layouts will be on display. Photo: Christopher Johnson

