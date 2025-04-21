VE celebration theme at Dogdyke Pumping Station's first open day of new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, the first open day of the new season at Dogdyke Pumping Station has a VE theme.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event, on Sunday, May 4 (12.30 pm to 4.30 pm), will be full of displays and attractions of interest for the whole family.

And it will all revolve around Victory In Europe (VE) Day, with a 1940s celebration and a special ‘Home Front Farm’ to take visitors back to the days of the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station’s 1856 steam pumping engine and its 1940 Lincoln-built Ruston And Hornsby oil engine will both be at work.

The first open day of the new season at Dogdyke Pumping Station will have a VE theme and promises something of interest for the whole family. (PHOTO BY: Dave Hall)

They will be supported by a display of tractors, farm implements and agricultural and domestic bygones of the period.

Visitors can also inspect some military and civilian vehicles, along with fascinating displays of model agricultural wagons and model steam engines.

Music from the 1940s will set the nostalgic scene, as will the costumes of some of the exhibitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesperson Chris Page said: “Refreshments will be available in the pump attendant’s cottage, and even the home-made cakes and biscuits will have a 1940s theme.

"Our small museum, also in the cottage, will explain some of the history of the pumping station and fenland drainage.

"There will also be bric-a-brac stalls, plant stalls, a tombola and children’s games.”

Access to the pumping station, which is well signposted, is via Bridge Farm, east of Tattershall Bridge on the A143 Sleaford to Horncastle road. Its postcode is LN4 4JG and its What3Words location is shuttling.unopposed.stunning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: “The site has a car park and accessible toilets, and is wheelchair-friendly. We also welcome dogs, providing they are on leads.

"Although admission is free, donations are welcome to help support the preservation of the engines and the site.”

Further open days are earmarked at Dogdyke for Sunday June 1, Wednesday June 18, Sunday July 6 (radio and vintage electronics day), Thursday July 17, Sunday August 3 (annual sheep and wool day), Sunday September 7, Saturday September 20 (heritage day with Ian Potts and exhibitors) and Sunday October 5 (1940s weekend).