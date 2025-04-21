VE celebration theme at Dogdyke Pumping Station's first open day of new season
The free event, on Sunday, May 4 (12.30 pm to 4.30 pm), will be full of displays and attractions of interest for the whole family.
And it will all revolve around Victory In Europe (VE) Day, with a 1940s celebration and a special ‘Home Front Farm’ to take visitors back to the days of the war.
The station’s 1856 steam pumping engine and its 1940 Lincoln-built Ruston And Hornsby oil engine will both be at work.
They will be supported by a display of tractors, farm implements and agricultural and domestic bygones of the period.
Visitors can also inspect some military and civilian vehicles, along with fascinating displays of model agricultural wagons and model steam engines.
Music from the 1940s will set the nostalgic scene, as will the costumes of some of the exhibitors.
Spokesperson Chris Page said: “Refreshments will be available in the pump attendant’s cottage, and even the home-made cakes and biscuits will have a 1940s theme.
"Our small museum, also in the cottage, will explain some of the history of the pumping station and fenland drainage.
"There will also be bric-a-brac stalls, plant stalls, a tombola and children’s games.”
Access to the pumping station, which is well signposted, is via Bridge Farm, east of Tattershall Bridge on the A143 Sleaford to Horncastle road. Its postcode is LN4 4JG and its What3Words location is shuttling.unopposed.stunning
Chris added: “The site has a car park and accessible toilets, and is wheelchair-friendly. We also welcome dogs, providing they are on leads.
"Although admission is free, donations are welcome to help support the preservation of the engines and the site.”
Further open days are earmarked at Dogdyke for Sunday June 1, Wednesday June 18, Sunday July 6 (radio and vintage electronics day), Thursday July 17, Sunday August 3 (annual sheep and wool day), Sunday September 7, Saturday September 20 (heritage day with Ian Potts and exhibitors) and Sunday October 5 (1940s weekend).