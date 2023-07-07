A vegan and ethical market is coming to Gainsborough, hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events.

Situated in Market Place, alongside the regular Saturday market on July 8, the vegan and ethical market will provide traders with the chance to share their plant based and eco-friendly products with the people of Gainsborough.

At the market, you will find hot food such as No Baloney with his hotdogs, bangers & mash, mac n cheeze, savoury items including the amazing boiled “egg” from Sunshine Deli, sweet treats from Bear and Bee, and eco homewares from Dash Vegan, along with charities such as The Wildlife Trust.

The organisers always focus on bringing a good selection of gluten free food traders as well.

A vegan and ethical market is coming to Gainsborough, hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events. Picture: Submitted

Rainbow Monkey Events’ aim is to bring vibrant vegan and ethical markets to a range of locations across the Midlands, with free entry for customers and affordable stall costs for traders.

Organiser Sam Brundish said: “We’re excited to be coming to Gainsborough. We’re proud to be able to support small, independent businesses, and give them a platform to showcase their creations.”

You’ll find Gainsborough Market in Market Place from 9am-3pm on Saturday, July 8.

