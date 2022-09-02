Visit festival of fibre in Osbournby

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why not visit the festival of fibre? Pauline Johnson spinning Lincoln Longwool wool at Heckington Show.

The event is being staged by the South Lincolnshire Spinners and Weavers in Osbournby parish church.

It will be open between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Saturday and 12noon to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Among the attractions will be demonstrations of spinning, weaving and felting, as well as braiding and fibre preparation.

There will be displays of fibres, yarns and finished items and activities for children too.

You can have a go yourself at spinning and weaving, chat to members and browse the stalls of creations for sale.

Light refreshments will be available and there is ample parking.