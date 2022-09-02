Register
Visit festival of fibre in Osbournby

A festival celebrating all things to do with fibre and yarn is being held this weekend in Osbournby.

By Andy Hubbert
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:09 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:10 pm
Why not visit the festival of fibre? Pauline Johnson spinning Lincoln Longwool wool at Heckington Show.
The event is being staged by the South Lincolnshire Spinners and Weavers in Osbournby parish church.

It will be open between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Saturday and 12noon to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Among the attractions will be demonstrations of spinning, weaving and felting, as well as braiding and fibre preparation.

    There will be displays of fibres, yarns and finished items and activities for children too.

    You can have a go yourself at spinning and weaving, chat to members and browse the stalls of creations for sale.

    Light refreshments will be available and there is ample parking.

