Visitors enjoyed a yarn at fibre festival

Spinners, weavers and crafters at the Festival of Fibre in Osbournby Church. Photo: Holly Parkinsno

The festival was celebrating all things to do with fibre and yarn, staged by the South Lincolnshire Spinners and Weavers in Osbournby parish church.

Among the attractions were demonstrations of spinning, weaving and felting, as well as braiding and fibre preparation.

There were displays of fibres, yarns and finished items and activities for children too.

Colin Heggs provides a first lesson on his spare spinning wheel for Jacqui Cooper using Leicester longwool. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Visitors could have a go at spinning and weaving, chat to members and browse the stalls of creations for sale.

The group that numbers over 60 meets all day on the last Saturday of every month in Osbournby village hall. Group member Mary Elmer, one of the organisers, said it was an incredibly successful event. “From the word go we had lots of visitors and they all showed great interest in what was happening and many in coming to join us,” she said.

They managed to raise around £800 for church funds from money raised by refreshments and from a percentage of items sold.

It is the fourth time the group has held the event but the latest festival had to be postponed due to Covid.

Edna Camm, 90, with her granddaughter and great grandchildren as she weaves a scarf on a rigid heddle loom. Photo: Holly Parkinson

A highlight was an impressive, 5ft long Noah’s Ark, complete with ramp, which was on display on the altar and will remain there to see for the next few weeks.

Mary explained: “One of our friends passed away last year, but she had started knitting animals and so it was decided we would continue with the project in her memory.

"Some animals were knitted, some crocheted or woven and some beautiful felted ones.”

Mary (right), a member of spinners and weavers, gives Corrinne (left) a homemade copper pipe tapestry weaving loom for her to start a new hobby.