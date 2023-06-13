Volunteers give county show quality but village show feel

With food and fuel inflation continuing to hit households hard in the cost of living crisis, the organisers of this year’s Heckington Show are keen to emphasise the massive contribution of volunteers to ensure the show delivers tremendous value for a family day out.

The Vander Brothers Wheel of Death - just one of the many attractions at this year's Heckington Show on July 29-30. (Promotional photo)

For anyone with a Lincolnshire connection, Heckington Show is a special part of the summer landscape.

The show has been with us since 1863 and has roots going back over 1,000 years, based around the traditional village feast weekend.

A team of local people - all volunteers - have made this not only a wonderful visitor experience but also the largest village show in the UK.

It is the sheer scale that sets it apart from other village shows – is made up a number of activities which in many cases would be an event in their own right.

Show chairman Charles Pinchbeck explained that despite its scale and quality it still retains a real community atmosphere which makes it a pleasure to attend. “One of our themes is “county show quality – village show atmosphere.

"That means making sure things still feel intimate and immediate, with lots of hands on activities – I’m already looking forward to having a go on the bell-ringing simulator in the Heritage Village at this year’s show.”

Enjoy the best of Lincolnshire with local food from plum bread to our famous sausages, see farm animals from Lincoln Red cattle to Longwool Sheep and to watch participants compete in cycle racing and showjumping. Many who take part are local but don not think that means a low standard – Olympians Laura Kenny and Victoria Pendleton have raced there and breeders, athletes and producers come from across the country.

If you want to find out more why not go to BBC iplayer and check out the two episodes of The Farmers Country Showdown that were filmed at last year’s show. The cameras filmed shire horse exhibitors and Lincoln Longwool sheep breeders as they prepared and then followed their success at the show.

Charles said there was no real financial impact on the show caused by the pandemic, but nationally a number of traders and exhibitors stopped coming to shows, either as they retired or the forced breaks created financial issues. He said: “It is taking time for that to build up again and we expect to be back to pretty much full strength again this year."

Charles added: “In 2024 we will be celebrating 60 years of the re-birth of the show with a volunteer team – before then it had been run by a paid secretary and all the work was done by contractors. The last show of that type was held in 1960.”

Those big crowds come because there is something for everyone. This year’s main attractions are the Vander Brothers Aerial Wheel of Death, Paul Hannam’s Quad Bike Stunt Show and the top Spice Girls tribute act ‘90’s Spice’ playing Saturday night’s Firework Concert. There’s so much to see it is worth using the special two day passes.

You will discover a Heritage Village re-enacting history, an Activity Zone with hands-on fun for all ages, scores of trade stands, rural craft stalls and a traditional fairground boasting a steam carousel.

Regulars will find favourites to enjoy and a few surprises too, all thanks to the amazing volunteer team who combine their wealth of skills and talent for one July weekend.

Their effort was recognised by the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2018.

The volunteer ethos means the tickets are still just £13 per day or £20 for the entire weekend.