Wall-of-death ride model is star attraction at next Dogdyke open day

A working model of a wall-of-death ride that used to thrill holidaymakers in Skegness is a star attraction at the next Dogdyke Pumping Station open day.

The historic station, near Bridge Farm at Tattershall, will be open from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm this coming Sunday (July 6).

And visitors are sure to be fascinated by the ride, which forms part of a model of a fully working Skegness fairground.

Within the grounds of the attractive steam pumping station, which dates back to 1856, there will also be displays of models of agricultural carts and wagons, and oil and steam engines.

As usual, engines that used to keep the Lincolnshire farm and village drained, will be at work. They are the unique Bradley and Craven steam-powered beam engine of 1856 and the Lincoln-built Ruston and Hornsby oil engine of 1940.

Other attractions on Sunday will include bric-a-brac, tombola and plant stalls, and also children’s games.

Refreshments will be served in the pump attendant’s cottage, where there is a museum focusing on the history of land drainage.

The site, which is wheelchair-friendly, has a car park and accessible toilets. Dogs are welcome, providing they are kept on leads.

Admission is free, although donations are kindly received to support the preservation of the station.

Access in by Bridge Farm, east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle Road, LN4 4JG. The What3Words location is shuttling.unopposed.stunning