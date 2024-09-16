Weekend event of entertainment to celebrate the Louth Navigation canal

By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A weekend community event celebrating the canal corridor in and around Louth has been organised for this Saturday and Sunday (September 21 and 22).

‘Live @ The Canal’ is the brainchild of the Louth Navigation Trust and features live music, talks, paddle-boarding, canoeing, kayaking, a Pimm’s bar and ice cream.

The trust will also be raising funds for its appeal to construct a slipway at Austen Fen, which would help to revive and regenerate the Louth Navigation canal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To be held at the trust’s headquarters, the historic Navigation Warehouse at Riverhead Road in Louth, the event has been funded by councillors at East Lindsey District Council.

Paddle-boards and canoes on the Louth Navigation canal.Paddle-boards and canoes on the Louth Navigation canal.
Paddle-boards and canoes on the Louth Navigation canal.

Visitors can take their own paddle-boards to try on the water or they can have a go on the trust’s own trainer board.

Two talks will be given by local historian Stuart Sizer. On the Saturday (12 midday), he will speak on ‘Louth Ships And Their Stories’ before a talk on ‘The History Of Louth Navigation’ at the same time on the Sunday.

Live music, ranging from funky to a brass band, dominates the Sunday entertainment from 1 pm to 5 pm. The organisers are sure it will be a fun weekend out for the whole family to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'A quacking success' -- Louth's famous annual duck race is as popular as ever
Live music will form part of the weekend's entertainment.Live music will form part of the weekend's entertainment.
Live music will form part of the weekend's entertainment.

The trust, which was formed in 1986, carries out valuable work to enhance the Lough Navigation canal, which closed in 1924 after connecting the town with the River Humber estuary 12 miles away. It is run by volunteers and has about 250 members.

It says it “undertakes heritage programmes of canal and building restoration, together with educational, recreational, environmental and economic projects for the long-term benefit of the community”.

Related topics:East Lindsey District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice