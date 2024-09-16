Weekend event of entertainment to celebrate the Louth Navigation canal
‘Live @ The Canal’ is the brainchild of the Louth Navigation Trust and features live music, talks, paddle-boarding, canoeing, kayaking, a Pimm’s bar and ice cream.
The trust will also be raising funds for its appeal to construct a slipway at Austen Fen, which would help to revive and regenerate the Louth Navigation canal.
To be held at the trust’s headquarters, the historic Navigation Warehouse at Riverhead Road in Louth, the event has been funded by councillors at East Lindsey District Council.
Visitors can take their own paddle-boards to try on the water or they can have a go on the trust’s own trainer board.
Two talks will be given by local historian Stuart Sizer. On the Saturday (12 midday), he will speak on ‘Louth Ships And Their Stories’ before a talk on ‘The History Of Louth Navigation’ at the same time on the Sunday.
Live music, ranging from funky to a brass band, dominates the Sunday entertainment from 1 pm to 5 pm. The organisers are sure it will be a fun weekend out for the whole family to enjoy.
The trust, which was formed in 1986, carries out valuable work to enhance the Lough Navigation canal, which closed in 1924 after connecting the town with the River Humber estuary 12 miles away. It is run by volunteers and has about 250 members.
It says it “undertakes heritage programmes of canal and building restoration, together with educational, recreational, environmental and economic projects for the long-term benefit of the community”.