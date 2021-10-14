What’s on in the Market Rasen and Caistor area: October 14 - November 19

What's on in the Market Rasen and Caistor Area

Thursday, October 14

Bingo at Caistor Town Hall, organised by Caistor & District Lions. Doors 7pm, play commences 7.30pm. Entrance 25p, includes interval tea and biscuits.

Friday, October 15

Weekly coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 9am - 1pm. Tea/coffee £1, cake £1.50.

Saturday, October 16

Market Rasen Pop-up market, 9.30am - 2pm.

Afternoon of racing at Market Rasen Racecourse. Gates open 11am. First race 1pm, last race 4.25pm. Tickets and details: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen

Household auction at South Kelsey Village Hall, 2pm. Proceeds to South Kelsey Church and graveyards maintenance.

Cancelled: Johnny Victory at the Festival Hall, Market Rasen.

Monday, October 18

Weekly coffee morning at Cadney Church Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Caistor Cares and Kelsey Cares potential new volunteer information evening at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 7pm. More details: www.lincolnshirecares.org or 01472 851189 (evenings).

Market Rasen Flower Club in the New Life Church, Serpentine Street, Market Rasen, 7.30pm. Visitors £6.

Tuesday, October 19

Knitting and Reflection Group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Carry on Chorus at Market Rasen New Life Church, Serpentine Street, 7.30pm. (weekly).

Market Rasen Garden Club at the Methodist Church Hall. Doorsopen at 7.15pm. Speaker Alan Mason - Garden Design. Admission £2.

Saturday, October 23

Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse. Free 5k run. 9am start. Details: www.parkrun.org.uk/marketrasenracecourse/

Market Rasen Veterans Breakfast Club at The White Swan, 10am.

Thursday, October 28

Bingo at Caistor Town Hall, organised by Caistor & District Lions. Doors 7pm, play commences 7.30pm. Entrance 25p, includes interval tea and biscuits.

Saturday, October 30

Market Rasen Park run, as above.

Caistor Community Cinema Halloween Drive-in: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, at Low Far, Fonaby. Gates 7pm, film 8pm. Booking essential. Tickets £10 per car from caistorcommunity cinema.org or Caistor Post Office.

Looking ahead......

Friday, November 5

Market Rasen & District Round Table Bonfire and Fireworks at Market Rasen Racecourse. Gates 5.30pm, fire lit 6pm, fireworks from 6.30pm. £5 adults, £3 children. Proceeds to local charities.

Saturday, November 6

Caistor Lions bonfire and fireworks display in South Street Park, Caistor, from 6pm. Donations at the entrance gate.

Thursday, November 11

Bingo at Caistor Town Hall, organised by Caistor & District Lions. Doors 7pm, play commences 7.30pm. Entrance 25p, includes tea and biscuits.

Friday, November 19