Wheelchair Wizards wanted at ONE NK!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ace badminton player Mark Richardson is calling on fellow wheelchair-users to join him for fun, friendship and fitness at a regular get-together for older people in North Kesteven.

The Over 50’s Senior Club sessions at the One NK leisure centre relaunched in October 2021 and have been growing in popularity ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants – both able-bodied and disabled – can take part in a wide variety of activities including table tennis, badminton, Pickleball and indoor bowls, regardless of their ability. There’s a strong ‘community vibe’ to the club with members usually enjoying a cuppa and a laugh together afterwards.

Most Popular

Mark Richardson is a popular member of One NK's Over Fifties Club

Mark suffered a terrible accident many years ago when he was struck by a speeding car. Miraculously, he survived, but he was left with life-changing injuries which required thirty major operations, and he still requires daily physiotherapy for his shoulder and legs. Because he is partially-paralysed, he needs to use a wheelchair for many of his day-to-day activities.

However, he refused to let these difficulties stand in his way and started going to the Senior’s Club sessions where he has proved to be something of an inspiration.

Mark comments, “The sessions have improved my mental health drastically. Being part of an able-bodied group and taking part in sport means everything to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does take a lot to go and be the only disabled person, but our group is so fantastic and full of amazing friendly people. I would recommend to anyone disabled who loves sport to come and take part.’’

Mark is very popular amongst the members with his enthusiasm, kindness and his overall love for sport, which contribute brilliantly to the fantastic community feel that this club has.

The One NK Leisure Centre is run by GLL under the ‘Better’ brand. As a charitable social enterprise, the organisation is committed to supporting the wellbeing of local communities.