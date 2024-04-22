Winner of ‘Grow with the Show’ announced ahead of Lincolnshire Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS) has announced that Lincoln Free Walking Tour is the winner of its ‘Grow with the Show’ competition, ahead of the Lincolnshire Show 2024.

The ‘Grow with the Show’ competition aims to support and recognise growing small businesses and talented individuals across Lincolnshire. Winners get a premium exhibitor space at the Lincolnshire Show, giving them a platform to showcase their innovative ideas, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to sustainability to around 60,000 visitors at Lincolnshire’s biggest annual event.

Lincoln Free Walking Tour impressed the judges with its passion for Lincolnshire’s heritage and how it shares this with locals and visitors alike by providing free walking tours that are accessible, fun and engaging for all.

Brant Clayton (left) and Matthew Thomas from Lincoln Free Walking Tour

Judges said the company’s innovative approach, coupled with a clear vision for tailoring its customer experience, made it a standout entry and worthy winner.

One of the judges, Alice Joyce who is Trade and Membership Lead at LAS, said:

"Every year, we are impressed with the dedication, creativity and passion from each of the entries and this year was no different. With entries from across Lincolnshire continuing to do the county proud and demonstrating why small businesses are worth the investment!

“It is a pleasure to announce Lincoln Free Walking Tour as the winner of this year's Grow with the Show competition. Its entry exemplifies the spirit of innovation and sustainability that we strive to promote within the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society.

“We believe the company has the potential to make a significant impact. By encouraging fresh air and exercise, it contributes to the mental well-being and knowledge of visitors - and most importantly locals - who partake in its guided walks.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Lincoln Free Walking Tour and give a big thank you to all this year’s participants for their enthusiasm and contributions to the competition.”

As well as a spot at the Lincolnshire Show 2024, Lincoln Free Walking Tour will receive a prize package that includes a cash prize of £250, complimentary digital marketing session or SEO consultation from Optima Graphic Design, point of sale material to the value of £300 from Ruddocks and a PR strategy session with communications agency, Carrington.

Brant Clayton, Co-Founder of Lincoln Free Walking Tour, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to win the Grow with the Show competition and are looking forward to using the prizes to help develop our growing business. The opportunity to showcase what we offer on a stand at the Lincolnshire Show is something that we would have never been able to do without the support of this competition.

“All of the prizes will go towards helping us market our business to a wider audience and bring more visitors to Lincoln and our tours. Thank you so much to all involved!’’

Lincolnshire-based Eco Seed Balls, which produces biodegradable garden products, was a close runner-up, impressing judges with its ingenuity and commitment to sustainability.

The Lincolnshire Show will be held on Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th June 2024. Tickets can be purchased from www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk, booking fees apply.

For more information about the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and its initiatives, please visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk.