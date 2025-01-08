TOMORROW X TOGETHER: K-Pop group announce one off UK show - when are they playing and how to get tickets?
- K-Pop giants TOMORROW X TOGETHER have announced a one-off UK performance taking place in 2025.
- The group is set to perform in the country as part of their wider European tour, with dates including Amsterdam and Paris.
- Here’s when the group are bringing their Act: Promise World Tour to the UK and how you can avoid missing out on tickets to the huge event.
K-Pop stans and netizens of the United Kingdom, start preparing for the arrival of one of the scene’s biggest acts in recent years - TOMORROW X TOGETHER.
The group are set to tour Europe as part of their ‘Act: Promise World Tour’ throughout March 2025, with dates set for Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and a return to our shores during the same month.
It would mark the first time that the group, who have been a consistent presence on the Billboard Charts since the release of their 2021 album ‘Still Dreaming,’ have performed in the United Kingdom since their formation and follow in the footsteps of BLACKPINK and Stray Kids, both K-Pop acts that have had celebrated performances in the United Kingdom.
But enough of the chatter - when are TXT heading to the United Kingdom this year and when can you get tickets to avoid missing out on their UK debut?
Where are TOMORROW X TOGETHER playing in the United Kingdom?
TOMORROW X TOGETHER are set to perform at the O2 Arena in London on March 25 2024.
When can I get tickets to see TOMORROW X TOGETHER perform in the United Kingdom?
There is no pre-sale access as it stands regarding tickets to see TXT in London, so you’ll be fighting it out with everyone else when tickets go on general sale through Ticketmaster UK on January 17 2025 at 9am.
What could TOMORROW X TOGETHER perform during their one off UK show?
For an indication of what TXT could be performing as part of not only their UK performance but their European tour as a whole, we can go back to the Tokyo leg of their ‘Act: Promise’ tour when the group performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)
- Deja Vu (Japanese ver.)
- 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away) (with Eternally intro, Japanese ver.)
- 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (Japanese ver.)
- Devil by the Window
- Sugar Rush Ride (Buchaechum ver.)
- Farewell, Neverland
- Chasing That Feeling
- Magic
- New Rules
- LO$ER=LO♡ER
- Everlasting Shine
- Force
- Kitto Zutto
- Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go
- Blue Spring
- Trust Fund Baby
- Quarter Life
- The Killa (I Belong to You)
- Back for More (TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Anitta cover) (TXT ver.)
- Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)
- PUMA (rock ver.)
- Good Boy Gone Bad (Japanese ver.)
- Growing Pain
- Hitotsu no Chikai (We'll Never Change)
- Ito
- I’ll See You There Tomorrow
Encore:
- Magic Island
- Over the Moon
- Miracle
- Blue Hour (Japanese ver.)
- Sweet Dreams
Encore 2:
- MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) (Japanese ver.)
- Cat & Dog
- Our Summer
Will you be making the trip to London to see TOMORROW X TOGETHER for their debut shows in the United Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts on this concert announcement by leaving a comment down below.
