Death in Paradise: what time is it on TV tonight? BBC schedule for episode two
- Death in Paradise is back for series 14 - with a new detective.
- Don Gilet has taken over as the lead after Ralf Little’s departure.
- DI Mervin Wilson is the latest British DI to find himself in Saint Marie.
Dust down your best holiday shirt and your bucket hats, because it is time to take another trip to Saint Marie. Death in Paradise will be back on our TV screens this evening.
The beloved long-running crime drama has returned for its 14th series - and the cast has seen plenty of changes. Don Gilet’s DI Mervin Wilson arrived in the 2024 Christmas special - replacing Ralf Little who left after series 13.
The BBC has confirmed the timings for the latest episode of Death in Paradise. While a few hints of what to expect have been dropped.
What time is Death in Paradise on TV tonight?
The latest episode of the crime drama will be broadcast today (February 7). The show is airing weekly on Friday nights on the Beeb.
The second episode of Death in Paradise’s 14th series will start at 9pm this evening and will run until approximately 10pm. It will air on BBC One - and will be available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t watch live.
Can you watch the latest Death in Paradise episode early?
The BBC regularly releases full boxsets on iPlayer as soon as a new show or series starts. However, this is not the case for Death in Paradise.
Episodes will be added weekly to the on demand service. So you will have to be patient and wait until this evening to watch the latest episode.
What to expect from Death in Paradise tonight?
The synopsis for the latest episode of the BBC drama, via Radio Times, reads: “A game show contestant is stabbed during filming of the series's grand finale. In a baffling turn of events, the victim is murdered in mid-air whilst hurtling down a zip line.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
“As various members of the TV crew come under suspicion, Mervin surprises his colleagues by signing a contract to prolong his stay on Saint Marie. However, he and Selwyn clash when it becomes clear Mervin has an ulterior motive for extending his visit. It also turns out that Selwyn has secrets of his own.”
See who is in the cast for Death in Paradise in 2025. And remind yourself of why Ralf Little decided to leave the show last year.