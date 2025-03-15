Why does Gladiators BBC start late today? Start time change explained
- Gladiators will start late again tonight viewers warned.
- It has been moved because of the Six Nations.
- The Beeb has confirmed its new start time for this evening.
Gladiators will start later than usual once again this weekend, TV viewers are being warned. The BBC has been forced into a shake-up of its schedule because of live sports.
The family favourite show has been moved around for the second week on the bounce. It follows the enforced weekend off the show took last month.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
Gladiators has welcomed two new cast members for the challengers to face this year - learn more here. But what time will it actually start this week?
What time is Gladiators on TV today?
The latest revival of the beloved 1990s game show landed on the BBC last year and became a quick favourite with viewers. It is now in its second season and there is even a CBBC spin-off for younger fans to enjoy.
Throughout the second series, Gladiators has usually started at around 5.45pm on a Saturday evening. However for today’s episode (March 15) it will once again be pushed back until 7pm - and will run until 8pm and will be followed by Would I Lie To You?
This week’s episode will see the last of the quarter-finals, which will confirm the line-up of the 2025 semi-finals. The BBC has teased that: “An incredible performance on the Eliminator results in a record-breaking time.”
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Why is Gladiators starting late this week?
Just like the previous weekend, Gladiators has been pushed back because of the Six Nations. The good news is that the rugby competition finishes today - so it can’t interfere with the schedule, until next year at least.
The BBC is showing Wales’ match against England at the Principality Stadium from 4pm this afternoon. It runs through the usual Gladiators start time of 5.45pm - and is the reason it starts at 7pm again.
What have you made of the new series of Gladiators so far? Let me know by email: [email protected].