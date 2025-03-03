Charity ball raises more than £9,000 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
The Valentine’s themed ball was part of Grantham-based WCF Chandlers ongoing support for the charity which has seen the team raise more than £24,000 over the past four years.
The black tie event, held at Belton Woods Hotel at Grantham, was supported by other local businesses who showed their support by donating prizes for the charity auction and offering their services free of charge on the night
Charlotte Carratt, from WCF Chandlers, said: “The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance provides an essential service for our region, and, as a team, we want to do everything we can to support the life-saving work it carries out.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received from local businesses who have donated the time, money and prizes which helped make the ball such a success.
“Their generosity shows how much the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance means to everyone across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”
The LNAA covers a 3,500 square-mile region across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and responded to 1,724 incidents in 2024. The service needs to raise £13 million this year and relies on donations to remain operational.
Joe Harper, Corporate Partnerships Manager at the LNAA, said: “The ongoing support from Charlotte, Jess, and everyone at WCF Chandlers means the world not just to us, but also to our patients and their families.
“As an independent charity, support like this is vital to our continued operation. At an average cost of £4,000 per mission, the amount raised at the ball will pay for two missions, helping our doctor and paramedic crews to perform life-saving procedures wherever the patient needs us.”
The Valentine’s Ball featured a silent auction with sought after prizes including a top signed by Gosberton motor racing star and F1 Academy Drivers’ champion Abbi Pulling, which raised nearly £1,000. Other lots included a skydive with Skydive Langar in Nottinghamshire, tickets for a Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club match, and a three-night luxury hot tub weekend stay.
The event raised £6,974 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance on the night which was boosted by a donation by WCF Chandlers’ parent company WCF Ltd of £2,183. The money brought the total raised by WCF Chandlers since 2021 for the charity to more than £24,000.
WCF Chandlers delivers domestic home heating oil and commercial fuels to customers across East Anglia, the East Midlands, and East Yorkshire, and is part of WCF Ltd, which operates across the UK in the leisure, retail and logistics sectors.