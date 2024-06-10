General Election candidates officially named

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six candidates will be contesting the Sleaford & North Kesteven parliamentary constituency that covers most of North Kesteven.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Following changes to the parliamentary boundaries 16 parish areas to the east and south of Sleaford now fall within the Grantham and Bourne Constituency - where there are eight candidates - and three parish areas at the north of the District remain in the Lincoln Constituency.

For the Sleaford & North Hykeham Constituency the six candidates for election on July 4 are:

A polling station in North Kesteven

· Martin Christopher Blake – Green Party

· Benjamin Jackson – Reform UK

· Caroline Elizabeth Johnson – The Conservative Party Candidate

· Hanif Ahmad Khan – Labour Party

· Robert Arthur Oates – Lincolnshire Independents

· Matthew Ray Winnington – Liberal Democrats

In other parts of the District area:

Bracebridge Heath, Skellingthorpe and the East Ward of Waddington Parish Council vote within the Lincoln Constituency. The nine candidates for election on July 4 here are:

· Laura Victoria Ashby – Independent

· Hamish Falconer – Labour Party

· Sally Anne Horscroft – Green Party

· Craig Jonathan Marshall – Social Democratic Party

· Karl Ian McCartney – The Conservativwe Party Candidate

· Jamie-Lee McMillan – Reform UK

· Linda Richardson – Workers Party

· Charles William Shaw – The Liberal Party Candidate

· Clare Frances Smalley – Liberal Democrats

Newly located into the newly-formed Grantham and Bourne Constituency are the parishes of Aswarby and Swarby, Aunsby and Dembleby, Burton Pedwardine and Burton Gorse, Culverthorpe and Kelby, Great Hale, Heckington, Helpringham, Little Hale, Newton and Haceby, Osbournby, Scredington, Silk Willoughby, Swaton, Threekingham, Walcot and Wilsford.The eight candidates here for election on July 4 are:

· Vipul Arvind Bechar – Labour Party

· Gareth Mark Davies – The Conservative Party Candidate

· Anne Elizabeth Gayfer – Green Party

· Alexander Lesle Mitchell – Social Democratic Party

· Charmaine Dawn Morgan – Lincolnshire Independents

· Mike Rudkin – Reform UK

· Ian Edward Selby – Independent

· John William Vincent – Liberal Democrats

All three Statements of Persons Nominated can accessed via:www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/generalelection24

It is important to note that these reallocations of constituency only apply for parliamentary elections, not for other elections or district council operations.

Before election day it is essential that anyone wishing to has everything in place so that they can cast their vote.

In order to vote, you have to be aged over 18 and registered to do so. The deadline for registering is midnight on Tuesday, June 18.

If you received a polling card in recent days then you are already registered and do not need to act, but if you have moved house, turned 18 or changed your name recently it is likely that you do need to register or re-register. This can be done quickly and easily at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote with your National Insurance number. If you are unsure whether you are registered, it is best to check by calling on 01529 414155 for the Sleaford & North Hykeham Constituency area.

Polling stations will be open on July 4 between 7am and 10am.

In order to vote at a polling station, you will need to present one type of photo ID from the list of approved types. These include a valid photo driver’s licence, passport, older person’s bus pass and blue badge. The full list can be found at: www.n-kesteven.gov/voterID and more detail found at Voter ID | Electoral Commission

People who don’t have any of the authorised photo IDs, or where the photo is no longer a good likeness, can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate specifically for use at elections. Deadline for this is 5pm on Wednesday, June 26. See: Voter ID - Voter Authority Certificate | North Kesteven District Council (n-kesteven.gov.uk) or Applying for a Voter Authority Certificate | Electoral Commission

Voters can also choose to vote by post. If you wish to vote by post, you can apply online at Apply for a postal vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

To apply for a new postal or postal proxy vote or to cancel or amend an existing postal vote, the deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, June 19.

Proxy voting arrangements are also an option, where someone is authorised to vote at a polling station, on your behalf.

You can apply online for some forms of proxy vote, including for a specific election at Apply for a proxy vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). Deadline to apply for a new proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June, or 5pm on June 19 to amend or cancel an existing one.

There are circumstances in which emergency proxy votes can be arranged up to 5pm on polling day.

For detail on all arrangements and the relevant process see: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/elections

British citizens living abroad can register as an overseas voter. This can be done at: Register to vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk). Following this, an application for a postal or proxy vote, needs to be made (see above).

Since the last General Election there have been Polling Station changes particularly in Sleaford and North Hykeham. Please refer to your poll card when it arrives for more information on where your polling station can be found.

If you no longer have your poll card you can also find your polling station online at Find your polling station | Where Do I Vote?.