In a world where tickets on resale platforms can carry mark-ups exceeding 50 per cent, an ice cream giant is beating ticket scalpers at their own game by providing fans with unforgettable VIP experiences.

Now in its third year, Magnum Pleasure Pass is rewarding genuine fans with free VIP access tickets to two of the most iconic music festivals of the summer - Sziget Festival in Budapest and All Points East Festival in London.

Analysis by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) reveals that tickets on resale platforms often carry mark-ups exceeding 50 per cent, while Trading Standards investigations have found instances where tickets were listed at up to six times their face value.

Meanwhile, dedication to endless scrolling means fans are often spending more time living others’ pleasure rather than claiming their own, forgetting that the best memories are still made offline.

Magnum is elevating festival moments this summer by providing fans with money-can’t-buy, VIP experiences to see their favourite artists including Charli XCX.

To kick off Pleasure Pass 2025, Magnum offered one lucky Charli XCX superfan the opportunity to meet her backstage at her Dublin show on June 17.

Jessica Stewart,superfan and winner of the meet and greet with Charli XCX, said: “I’ve been a Charli fan forever, but nothing prepared me for actually meeting her.

“And to experience it with my three best friends? Unreal. It felt like we stepped into someone else’s Instagram story, but it was ours. Magnum made us feel like main characters for a day, living out something we’d only ever dreamed about.”

Now, more fans can experience these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Lucky pleasure seekers can either win 2x VIP tickets to Sziget Festival in Budapest (6th August) or x2 VIP tickets All Points East Festival in London (23rd-24th August). Magnum is giving fans and their besties the opportunity to be the stars of their own story, together.

At Sziget Festival, the Magnum Pleasure Pass takes you behind the scenes of pleasure with a luxury escape to Budapest, complete with flights, accommodation, and VIP tickets to see Charli XCX and more incredible artists perform with the ultimate view from a luxury Sky Box.

At All Points East Festival, winners will attend two days of the festival (23-24 August), featuring some of the biggest names in international music, including Raye, Doechii and The Maccabees.

Daniel Lythgo, brand manager at Magnum, said: “Pleasure Pass 2025 is all about creating mic drop moments for music fans that they hopefully won’t forgot in a long time.

“Giving access to VIP to the artists biggest fans is what Pleasure Pass is all about. Charli XCX is known for creating those iconic moments for her fans and communities to own and amplify, so we wanted to make this year’s Pleasure Pass campaign all about owning the moment collectively with those around you.”

The launch also celebrates the newest range of Magnum ice creams to hit shelves this year, Magnum Utopia Double Cherry and Double Hazelnut.

For more information about the Magnum Pleasure Pass and to be in with the chance to win VIP tickets, visit online here.