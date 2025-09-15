NAME A RACE AND DRESS TO IMPRESS AS MARKET RASEN BRINGS NASHVILLE TO LINCOLNSHIRE

Beer, Boots & Bridles

Market Rasen Racecourse brings a Country & Western theme to Lincolnshire this autumn as Beer, Boots and Bridles Raceday makes its debut on Saturday 27th September.

The afternoon fixture promises an action-packed blend of thrilling Jump racing, live country music, line dancing and fashion competitions, all with a local flavour thanks to new sponsor - Grimsby-based Docks Beers.

Racegoers can get involved even before the day itself with the Name a Race Competition, offering fans the chance to leave their mark on the fixture by naming one of the afternoon’s races.

On the day there will be live music from local favourites Country Bound, entertaining crowds before, during and after racing. Docks Beer token bundles are already on sale, giving racegoers the chance to enjoy a free pint by purchasing in advance online.

The afternoon will also see the Best Dressed in the West competition with multiple opportunities to win and over £1,300 in prizes up for grabs. Among the rewards on offer are a two-night stay at the luxurious 9 Steep Hill in Lincoln as well as tickets for future fixtures at Market Rasen, including Summer Plate Ladies Day in 2026.

Adding to the country flavour, free line dancing classes with local instructor Love2Line Dance will run throughout the day, ensuring there is plenty of entertainment both on and off the track.