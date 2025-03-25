Votes for Reform let in Labour

Skegness Conservative Branch chairman Cllr Dick Edginton.

A vote for Reform boosts Labour, Skegness Conservative Branch chairman Cllr Dick Edginton told the branch AGM.

He said: “Politically the rise of Reform is tricky for us. It splits the Tory vote and raises the possibility of a second term for this dreadful Labour Government.

“Our message must be that a vote for Reform is a boost for Labour.”

Deputy Chairman (Policy and Campaigning) Cllr Carl Macey said the Party was beginning the fight for the Greater Lincolnshire Mayoral election with its excellent candidate Cllr Rob Waltham, and what was likely to be Lincolnshire County Council’s last ever elections.

“It is more important than ever to work as one Conservative team, to ensure the Party’s candidates are elected and to continue to see the millions of pounds of investment, stability, and delivery of projects into the Skegness area”, he said.

Deputy Chairman (Membership and Finance) Cllr Julie Sadler reported that the year’s fundraising efforts included three excellent Supper Club events at the North Shore Hotel, Skegness, and a coffee morning at the Vine Hotel, Skegness.

The following officers were elected for 2025-2026: President, Mr William Mitchell; Chairman, Cllr Dick Edginton; Deputy Chairman (Policy and Campaigning), Cllr Carl Macey; Deputy Chairman (Membership and Finance), Cllr Julie Sadler; Secretary, Mr John Cowpe; Digital Media Officer, Cllr Steve O’Dare; Press and Publicity Officer, Mr John Cowpe; and Conservative Policy Forum Chairman, Mr John Cowpe.