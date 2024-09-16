Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free exhibition, aimed at raising awareness of the rich artistic history of the Horncastle area, is to be held later this year.

‘Celebrating Horncastle’s Artists 1783-2024’ will be staged at the Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street – from Thursday December 5 to Saturday, December 7 and then from Thursday, December 12 to Saturday, December 14 (10 am to 4 pm each day).

The idea is to give visitors the chance to learn about the town’s artists from the past as well as to view contemporary work by local artists of the present day.

The exhibition has been organised by amateur artists Susan Buckley and Penny Roberts, who are members of Horncastle Art Group. Susan said: “We are very fortunate to be supported by artist Fraser Scarfe, of the Royal Drawing School in London.

A print of Horncastle by local artist Ash Buckingham, who will be one of the exhibitors at the event.

"Fraser, who grew up in the Horncastle area, was commissioned by King Charles to create drawings and paintings of the Coronation.

"He will be displaying a piece of his work, although not of the Coronation, at our event. There will be 29 local artists exhibiting, both amateurs and professionals.”

One of the professional exhibitors will be veteran Ash Buckingham. His High Meadow studio is based on Lincoln Road in Horncastle and he paints in watercolour, pastel, acrylic, ink and charcoal.

The Joseph Banks Centre in Horncastle, where the free exhibition will be held.

Ash has been producing paintings and drawings, including of places across Horncastle, since 1987 after illness struck and he was confined to a wheelchair.

He has also run painting classes, day workshops and even painting holidays all over the UK and Europe, with the help of wife Polly. He once presented a series, ‘Ash Buckingham Paints Lincolnshire’, for cable TV.