Hub gets £600,000 in Arts Council funding for projects

£600,000 to The Hub in Sleaford.

The three-year funding, totalling more than £600,000 will ensure the continuation of the cultural programme delivered by the Hub in Sleaford.

It is a share of more than £6m heading into Lincolnshire as Arts Council England backs art, culture, and creativity for more people in more places, across the country through to 2026; ensuring that more people in more places can find fantastic, fulfilling art and culture on their doorsteps.

North Kesteven District Council leader Coun Richard Wright said: “This is excellent news not only for the programme of exhibitions, dance, community outreach and core functions at the Hub that we promote for North Kesteven, but also in the development of a vibrant cultural programme across Lincolnshire.

“Having recently invested £1.2m in the transformation and expansion of creative spaces within the Hub and seen it flourish and grow as a literal hub for the community and cultural activity within Sleaford, it is particularly encouraging that Arts Council England is continuing to recognise Hub-Sleaford as an established and renowned cultural organisation integral to its national portfolio.

Advertisement

“This was seen and experienced to great effect through last spring’s RiverLight Festival where the Hub and its team was critical to a broad cultural collaboration so much greater than the sum of its parts, that really lifted the town and proved the power of arts engagement in facilitating economic and communal bounce back from the pandemic.”

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England said: ”We want creative communities in every corner of the country to have the opportunity to thrive, which is why we’re delighted to be supporting the Hub-Sleaford over the next three years.