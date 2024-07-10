'Truly remarkable' - Mayor of Boston marks launch of community arts project that aims to tell the story of the town

By David Seymour
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 16:17 BST
Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples and mayoress Jennifer Oglesbee (centre) at the launch of the exhibition, with other guests and Boston Stitchers.Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples and mayoress Jennifer Oglesbee (centre) at the launch of the exhibition, with other guests and Boston Stitchers.
A free exhibition of four giant storybooks inspired by the Boston area is set to take place across three dates this month, starting tomorrow (Thursday, July 11).

Boston: The Story in Stitch comes courtesy of local textile group The Boston Stitchers.

It comprises four giant storybooks, each ​nearly two feet tall, that aim to celebrate various aspects of the area.

They have been created using a combination of traditional and contemporary embroidery techniques.

The project was first mooted in 2018.

Hundreds of local people contributed two-inch squares to the storybooks after members of the group visited clubs, libraries, schools and fairs to give out kits and teach them how to stitch.

Residents were even sent kits by post during the pandemic as a way to stay involved in community life and so something creative while confined to their homes.

The oldest contributor was in their late 80s; the youngest, under five.

The exhibition in Fydell House, Boston.The exhibition in Fydell House, Boston.
Following the exhibition, the Boston Stitchers hope to secure the support and funding to take the Story in Stitch to Boston, Massachusetts.

A short film about the project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund was unveiled by the Boston Stitchers at the launch event at Fydell House on Friday. The video can now be viewed at www.thebostonstitchers.com

Boston Mayor Coun Helen Staples attended the event, alongside more than 50 guests, including representatives from the project’s funders Boston Big Local and organisations involved in the creation of the storybooks or featured in them.

Opening the event, Mayor Staples said: “The mayoress and I are both needle ladies. We just love it, and we both agree the Story in Stitch is a truly remarkable work of art. I'd like to see it cross to Boston, Massachusetts. Let's try to make this happen. It's easy to condemn Boston, yet there are so many gifted people and things going on that raise up Boston and promote it – and this piece of work is one such thing.

Inside one of the storybooks.Inside one of the storybooks.
“This project by the Boston Stitchers shows the talent that lies within Boston. Boston has a future, and it's people like you here that make it happen."The books will be exhibited at Fydell House, in Boston, tomorrow (Thursday), July 11, Friday, July 19, and Thursday, July 25.

Find a gallery of images from the project, here.

