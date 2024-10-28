Book now for Christmas magic at Brigg Garden Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas fans, rejoice! Brigg Garden Centre's beloved Christmas events are back and bookings are now open.

Christmas Grotto

Embark on a festive journey with Santa's elves as they welcome you into their enchanting workshop for a group grotto experience. From there, you'll be whisked away to meet Father Christmas himself in his magical Grotto. Capture the moment with photos (taken by parents or guardians) and receive a personalised gift and message from Santa. Be sure to include your child's age and a few details when booking to help Santa tailor your day. For an extra special keepsake, consider purchasing our Photobooth option on the day.

Quiet Grotto

For children who might find our traditional Grotto overwhelming, we offer a specially adapted experience. This calmer, more personalised setting is designed to create a memorable visit for children with autism or additional needs. Enjoy a private one-on-one encounter in a quiet, relaxed environment, free from the stress of crowds. We'll tailor Santa's greeting based on your child's age and interests, ensuring a memorable and enchanting visit.

Baby & Toddler Grotto

Experience the wonder of Christmas with our specially designed Group Grotto for babies and toddlers up to 2 years old From the moment you arrive, Santa's elves will welcome you into their enchanting world. Inside the Grotto, you'll have a magical encounter with Father Christmas himself and the opportunity to capture the moment with photos, personalised messages and a special gift.

Skating rink

Hit the ice at Brigg Garden Centres' synthetic skating rink and enjoy a fun-filled family outing. With affordable pricing, skate hire included, and penguin skate aids available, it's the perfect activity for all ages. Be sure to arrive 10 minutes early to check in and get ready to glide!

Festive virtual reality ride

Strap yourself in and prepare for an unforgettable Christmas adventure as you take the reins of Santa's sleigh in this fully immersive virtual reality experience. Feel the thrill of soaring through the skies, delivering presents to children worldwide, in a festive adventure suitable for all ages.

Explore all the exciting Christmas events and experiences happening at Brigg Garden Centre by visiting www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=brigg-garden-centre

Book your tickets today and make your Christmas truly unforgettable!

As well as these unmissable events, make sure you explore our enchanting Christmas shop, filled with colourful decorations, twinkling lights, and our exclusive Fern Christmas brand. Discover unique gifts for loved ones and find inspiration for your festive home decor. When you're ready to take a break, indulge in delicious seasonal treats at our restaurant. Enjoy the warm atmosphere, savour the flavours of the season, and create lasting memories this Christmas!