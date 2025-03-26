Book now for some cracking Easter entertainment at Brigg Garden Centre

Brigg Garden Centre is thrilled to announce an action-packed Easter celebration, happening every day over the school holidays from April 7 to 21 April.

This year, the Brigg Easter events programme features a packed schedule of events, running daily from 10am to 4pm. Each day is themed, offering fun and interactive entertainment for children and their families at just £9.99 per person.

The cracking Easter fun at the garden centre includes:

Monday, April 7 & 14 - Sports Day Kick off the Easter holidays with an action-packed Sports Day! Children can participate in games including the Egg and Spoon Race, Sack Race, Bean Bag Race, and Ring Toss. It's a perfect opportunity for active fun over the school break.

Tuesday, April 8 & 15 - Mad Science Day Unleash your inner scientist and join us at Brigg Garden Centre for a day full of exciting experiments. Families will love the "Dancing Popcorn" and "Skittle Patterns" activities, receiving a prize for the best Mad Scientist creation!

Wednesday, April 9 & 16 - Safari Day Explore the wild side of Easter during our Safari Day! Full of jungle-themed activities such as making their own binoculars and jungle masks, plus games that take them on an imaginative safari adventure.

Thursday, April 10 to Monday 21 (excluding 14/15/16/20 April) - Easter Egg-stravaganza Join the excitement of our Easter Egg-stravaganza! Special events include an appearance from the Easter Bunny, perfect for memorable photo opportunities. There will also be an Easter Egg Decorating Competition where children can unleash their creativity by decorating eggs, with prizes for the best designs and outfits. No Easter event is complete without some fun games like the Egg and Spoon Race, Ring Toss, and more!

Tickets cost £7.99 each when booked in advance online and £9.99 on the day.

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “We've put together a fantastic week of Easter fun at Brigg Garden Centre to make sure the Easter holiday is one to remember. From sporty competitions to wild safaris and the grand Easter Egg-stravaganza, Brigg Garden Centre is the place to make memories this April, so book now, so you don’t miss out!"

The fun will take place in the Little Bugs Playhouse, so make sure you visit Brigg Garden Centre to purchase your tickets and learn more about each day's activities. To book online, please visit britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=brigg-garden-centre