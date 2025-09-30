Library hosting national poetry day celebration

Julie Street, Sleaford's poet laureate.

Sleaford Library is hosting a National Poetry Day celebration on Thursday, October 2.

The event is free, and the theme for the year is "play".

Running from from 2.30pm to 4.30pm it will feature Sleaford Poet Laureate Julie Street.

She hopes people will find something playful to share, but 'read a poem' is a celebration of all poetry.

Julie said: “I'm leading a free session at the Sleaford Library for anyone to come along and 'read a poem'. A favourite, a classic, a contemporary piece, spoken word, or a poem written by themselves; from a book, notes, or recited.

"Listeners are warmly welcome, if not encouraged, too! No one needs to be rehearsed, experienced, or perfect - simply there to share their enjoyment of 'poetic words'.”

No booking is necessary, just drop in.

Julie added: “Some members from the Sleaford Ivy Writers group will be attending and reading, too, so we'll have a head start in nudging the tentative ones forward from any shadowy poet's corner, I hope!

"There might be less of a ‘hush’, during this occasion.”