Boston Library - Summer Reading Challenge 2025
This year’s Challenge features beautiful illustrations by award-winning artist Dapo Adeola and invites young readers into an enchanting garden full of stories, creatures, and outdoor adventures.
Boston Library Summer Reading Challenge events include:
- Saturday 5th July, 10.00am – 12.00pm Launch Event – Join the fun as we launch the Summer Reading Challenge and make your own nature zine.
- Wednesday 23rd July 10.00am – 12.00pm Make a nature Kaleidoscope – Capture the beauty of nature in your very own kaleidoscope.
- Wednesday 30th July 10.00am – 12.00pm Make a Sunflower, no garden needed!
- Wednesday 6th August 10.00am – 12.00pm Make Garden Bunting - Use repurposed books to mke bunting to decorate your garden or room.
- Wednesday 13th August 10.00am – 12.00pm Make a Cress Head - Decorate a pot and sow some seeds to make a cress head.
- Wednesday 20th August 10.00 – 12.00pm Make a Bug Suncatcher Make a beautiful bug suncatcher to hang in your window.
- Wednesday 27th August 10.00am – 12.00pm Make a Pecking Bird Puppet – Amaze and amuse your family and friends with this pecking bird puppet.
Visit Summer Reading Challenge | Lincolnshire Libraries to discover all the activities on offer.
Alison Wade, library manager at Boston Library, said “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, we can't wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays. This year’s theme has given us lots of scope for fun nature-inspired activities combining arts and crafts. We look forward to seeing what the children create and to hearing about what they are reading.”