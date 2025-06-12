Boston Library - Summer Reading Challenge 2025

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Boston Library to join the 'Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors' Summer Reading Challenge, discover new books, and explore the magical connection between storytelling and the natural world.

Alison Wade, library manager at Boston Library, said “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, we can't wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays. This year’s theme has given us lots of scope for fun nature-inspired activities combining arts and crafts. We look forward to seeing what the children create and to hearing about what they are reading.”