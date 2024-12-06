Brigg Garden Centre lights up for Christmas spectacular

Christmas lights are illuminating the night sky at Brigg Garden Centre as the store has transformed itself into a magical winter wonderland for the festive season.

Get ready for a stunning light show that transforms the outdoor area of the garden centre, starting with the building's exterior. Enjoy the spectacle of twinkling reindeer as they dance down the river flowing through the middle of the site, surrounded by sparkling obelisks, decorated bushes, snowflakes and penguins, LED fruits, and illuminated trees. As you stroll along either side of the river, you'll be immersed in a festive atmosphere, with elegant garlands, glowing lanterns, and illuminated archways and pergolas at every turn.

To capture magical moments with family and friends, why not head to the Brigg centrepiece, a stunning LED lit-up sleigh, the perfect backdrop for your festive photos?

And after the dazzling display, why not continue the festive fun at Brigg Garden Centre? With the exclusive Fern Christmas and Lighting range, you can transform your home into a winter wonderland just like you saw outdoors. From stunning decoration to thoughtful gifts, Brigg has everything you need for the big day with your loved ones. And don't forget to explore our wide range of gardening essentials for a touch of green in your winter home.

Brigg Garden Centre is the perfect place to soak up the Christmas spirit with many Christmas events and experiences to keep your little ones entertained. Why not lace up your boots and hit our skating rink, meet Santa or try our popular VR ride? After the experience, you can finish off with a drink at the Gardeners Retreat Restaurant or a winter warmer at Coffee Haven.

The garden centre is open 9 am – 6 pm Monday to Saturday and 10 am – 4 pm on Sunday. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from now until December 21st, the centre is open until 7:30 pm to give visitors the perfect chance to shop our festive store at their leisure and enjoy all that Brigg Garden Centre has to offer.