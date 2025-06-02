Fantasy Island kicks off 30th anniversary celebrations with £10 wristband day for locals

Fantasy Island is turning 30 – and to celebrate three decades of fun, thrills, and unforgettable memories, the park is giving something back to the local community.

On Saturday 7th June, residents living in selected Lincolnshire postcodes can enjoy an Adventurer or Discovery wristband for just £10 – a huge discount from standard prices.

This limited-time offer marks the first in a series of exciting events and promotions being rolled out as part of the park’s 30th Anniversary celebrations.

Eligible postcodes include: PE22, PE23, PE24, PE25, LN9, LN10, LN11, LN12, and LN13.

Locals must book online by 11pm on Friday 6th June, selecting the Locals 1 Day Adventurer or Locals 1 Day Discovery products. Those aged 16 and over will need to show photo ID and proof of address (such as a utility bill or official letter showing the same name and qualifying postcode) when collecting their wristbands at the park.

In addition, each paying adult can bring up to three children under 16, who can purchase wristbands at the same discounted price.– making it a perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a full day of rides and attractions for a fraction of the cost.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the people who have supported us over the past 30 years,” said Paige Harris-Scott, Strategic Brand and Partnerships Manager at Fantasy Island. “We’re proud to be part of this community, and we can’t wait to welcome local guests for an unforgettable day at the park – at a very special price.”

Fantasy Island promises plenty more surprises throughout the 30th Anniversary season, with more events and exclusive promotions set to be announced soon.

For full terms and conditions and to book online, visit: www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk