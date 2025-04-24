Ferry Meadows Races return for second year – Join the fun on Sunday, 1st June
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Set against the beautiful backdrop of Ferry Meadows Country Park, these chip-timed races are designed to be inclusive for all, welcoming runners of every level, from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic first-timers. Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply want to enjoy the scenic route with friends and family, there's a race for you.
With fantastic on-course support, cheering crowds, and a friendly atmosphere, it’s more than just a race – it’s a celebration of movement, nature, and community.
“We’re excited to bring the event back after such an amazing first year,” said the organisers. “We had incredible feedback from runners and volunteers alike, and this year is shaping up to be even bigger and better.”
In addition to participants, the organisers are also calling for volunteers to help make the day a success. From marshals to water station helpers, every role is essential. If you’d like to get involved, please contact the organising team – your support makes all the difference!
Event Details:
- What: Ferry Meadows 10 Mile & 5 Mile Races
- When: Sunday, 1st June 2025
- Where: Ferry Meadows Country Park, Peterborough
For more information or to volunteer, please contact:
Join us for a memorable day at Ferry Meadows – whether you're racing, cheering, or volunteering, everyone’s welcome!