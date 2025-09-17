Free activities at Better Leisure Centres for National Fitness Day 2025

Join a fitness class for free at Better Leisure Centres this National Fitness Day.

Better leisure centres in North Kesteven will mark National Fitness Day on Wednesday 24 September 2025 by providing a variety of FREE activities for residents, encouraging the community to get active and celebrate the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

National Fitness Day is run by leisure industry body ukactive, and this year’s theme, ‘Powered by you!’, highlights the power of the individual to reap the benefits of physical activity.

Better’s free activities in North Kesteven include a mini Olympics at Better Gym Sleaford, a Fitness Festival at One NK, and additional fitness and taster classes at Sleaford Leisure Centre.

From Monday 1st September, Better Gym Sleaford will launch a three-week ‘Mini Olympics’, inviting members to earn points for their teams by taking part in a variety of fitness activities. Whether it’s hitting the gym, swimming in the pool, joining a class or completing a fitness challenge, every effort will count.

The friendly competition aims to boost motivation, build community spirit, and celebrate the joy of movement in the run-up to National Fitness Day.

Meanwhile, One NK will be buzzing with energy on the big day itself. The centre will host a dynamic hour-long group class in the sports hall, featuring a mix of combat, aerobics, power pump, and yoga, led by multiple instructors offering bite-sized tasters of each style.

Throughout the day, visitors can also enjoy fitness challenges, with the evening offering a drop-in youth basketball session hosted by the Lincoln Panthers Basketball Club.

Also joining the celebration, Sleaford Leisure Centre will be offering additional fitness classes and gym taster sessions, giving residents a chance to try something new and kick start their fitness journey in a supportive environment.

Commenting on the initiative Jamie Cheevers, Community Sports Office from GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in North Kesteven, said:

“In celebration of National Fitness Day on 24 September, we’re bringing communities together through movement, motivation and fun. With a packed programme of activities across our North Kesteven centres, we want to encourage everyone to get involved.

“No matter your fitness level, small steps to be more active can have lifelong benefits - and National Fitness Day is the perfect time to try something new.”

The UK Health & Fitness Market Report 2025 revealed that a record 11.5 million people are now members of a health and fitness club in the UK, with more than 600 million individual visits recorded to clubs in 2024.

Anyone wishing to book a FREE National Fitness Day pass should visit: https://www.better.org.uk/national-fitness-day