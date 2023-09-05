This iconic Care Bear will celebrate Share Your Care Day with visitors on Saturday 9th September 2023. Grumpy Bear will make five 40-minute appearances at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm at Brigg Garden Centre, Bigby High Rd, Brigg DN20 9HE. Special giveaways are to be given out on a first-come first serve basis, while stocks last.

What better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than having a cuddle and a photo taken with one of the most iconic Care Bears, Grumpy Bear, in a fantastic garden centre that offers fun visits out for all the family (even the dog)! British Garden Centres and Basic Fun, the makers of Care Bears toys Basic Fun Care Bears have come together to spread the caring message with a takeover for Share Your Care Day on Saturday 9th September.

“Share Your Care” day on the 9th is a day to encourage kids, families, and all humankind to spread caring and sharing around the world and encourage fans of Care Bears and their families to give back, spend time together and participate in activities not just on this special day but every day. We think British Garden Centres is the perfect partnership for a special day like this for kids, parents, and grandparents to show they care. Whilst at Brigg Garden Centre meeting Grumpy Bear, why not plan the garden together, grow flowers, have fun in the soft play with the kids or just relax and have a chat with a piece of cake in the café?

The Care Bears® are a collection of lovable Bears with a very special mission: each of the Care Bears® captures and expresses a human emotion. In the complex world of human communication and emotional expression, the Care Bears® help children share their feelings with others and show it’s important to be kind and love all every day!

There are over 20 Care Bears all unique just like us, their personalities can help support mental health and wellbeing conversations and allow children, and adults, to express themselves and negotiate emotions and feelings and have been on this special mission for over 40 years!!

Introducing just a few of these very special bears: …

Cheer Bear is generally the first Care Bear to appear when someone is not feeling well or whenever things go wrong for any reason. Always the optimist, Cheer Bear approaches each day with a smile and a good word.

Grumpy Bear is unlike all the other Care Bears®; he frowns a lot. He reminds us that no matter how well things may be going in our lives, there inevitably will be times when we will find ourselves in a bad mood and that that’s all right.

Togetherness Bear personifies togetherness, acceptance, inclusivity and loving what's unique about yourself. Each cuddly plush Togetherness Bear is truly "one of a kind!", no two are the same, each unique, just like no two people are the same! The bear's motto, "Love all," furthers their passion for accepting everyone exactly the way they are.

Dare to Care Bear is bright, and bold and encourages everyone to embrace the power of kindness in their daily lives. By extending acts of kindness big or small, we can create a ripple effect of positivity and make a difference in the lives of others. Dare to Care Bear says, “It’s cool to be kind.”

Grumpy Bear’s appearance promises to spread a whole lot of Care Bears love to the people of Brigg and surrounding areas, with fans having the opportunity to meet him at : 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm The youngest of fans lucky enough to meet Grumpy Bear will also receive a special Care Bears giveaway to take home.