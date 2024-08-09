Horncastle Theatre launch night for their November play

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Have you ever wanted to have a go at acting, or helping backstage at our local theatre?

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horncastle's Lion theatre are holding a launch night for their November play The Curious Savage on Friday 16th August.

Come along to see what this production is all about. The roles available will be discussed and audition pieces will be available.

You do not need to be a member of the theatre to attend, nor desire to audition.

Refreshments will be available before the event.

Doors open at 7pm and the evening will begin at 7.30pm