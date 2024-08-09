Horncastle Theatre launch night for their November play
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Have you ever wanted to have a go at acting, or helping backstage at our local theatre?
Horncastle's Lion theatre are holding a launch night for their November play The Curious Savage on Friday 16th August.
Come along to see what this production is all about. The roles available will be discussed and audition pieces will be available.
You do not need to be a member of the theatre to attend, nor desire to audition.
Refreshments will be available before the event.
Doors open at 7pm and the evening will begin at 7.30pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.