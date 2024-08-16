'LightWaves' to shine a light on Sutton-on-Sea this October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A unique display of illuminations, projections and performances will come to Sutton-on-Sea this October, as part of a free light night event.

Taking place on Saturday 26 October from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, LightWaves will feature a fire garden, Sir Joseph Banks inspired projections, street theatre and more, as part of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership's Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation project.

The event will run through the High Street, Meridale Centre and picturesque seafront, with a special four-metre-high hourglass installation providing one of the main attractions, filled with images, animations, and audio recordings from local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help produce this installation, a drop-in audio workshop will take place at the Meridale Centre on Monday 26 August, from 10am to 1pm or 2pm to 5pm, where people can turn up for free to help create it.

Fire garden featuring at the LightWaves event

The event production team will also be working with local schools and community groups to produce around 100 beautiful lanterns, which will be used in a lantern parade that will move up the High Street at around 6pm.

No booking is required for the event, and people are invited to drop-in at any time to enjoy what will be an enchanting and colourful night.

'LightWaves' is being organised by the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership in collaboration with The Sessions House and SessionsArts, who have experience in running other light nights including the one in nearby Spilsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Partnership's NPO funding looks to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity across the whole of South and East Lincolnshire, providing meaningful opportunity and programming for residents, developing the sector and helping to build our arts, culture and heritage offer.

The Sutton-on-Sea Colonnade, which is still under development, was identified through the bid as East Lindsey's creative hub to deliver creative activity as part of the Arts Council England funding, with the programme being supported by an eight-member culture board drawing experience from a variety of sectors.

Councillor Graham Marsh, East Lindsey District Council's representative on the NPO culture board, said: "With the recent success of Sutton Stories and Vintage-on-Sea, I am delighted that we can continue our momentum of fantastic events with this exciting LightWaves event, which will create amazing displays in the already beautiful surroundings of Sutton-on-Sea.

"I am especially pleased that we can continue to collaborate with local artists, communities and schools to help produce the various installations that are set to feature, and contribute towards transforming Sutton into a kaleidoscope of colour that is not to be missed."