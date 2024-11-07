Local author Marianne Kendall to visit Sleaford Library

By Charlotte Harris
Contributor
Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:04 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 11:12 BST
Local author of romance thriller, Marianne Kendall, will be at Sleaford Library on Thursday 21st November 2.30pm-3.30pm.

The author will be talking about her latest fiction novel, Family Matters, a romance thriller starring female protagonist Kimberley Weatherby who after relationship trouble, two men enter her life: a gorgeous newcomer to the island and a mysterious foreign stranger. Her romantic dilemma is quickly overshadowed by a dramatic and tragic event which exposes the secrets of everyone.

Light refreshments will be provided. No booking is required. For more information speak to a member of staff at Sleaford Library or email [email protected]

