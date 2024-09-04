Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home hosts 'Professional Lunch'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home we are always delighted to welcome the community into our care home.

On Tuesday, 10th September we are hosting a Professional Lunch.

Come along and meet the team and other local professionals and have a delicious homemade lunch.

Limited spaces, so contact us soon.