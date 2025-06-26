Maple Leaf’s Summer Fete bringing the local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community are coming together at Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham to enjoy a Summer Fete that will be held in the home’s grounds on 19th July at 1pm – 4pm

Maple Leaf Lodge have a variety of activities throughout the day, including stalls, tombola stall, live entertainment, games and an ice cream van.

Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge are looking forward to making everyone feel welcome and are excited to see different generations having fun together. Visitors can enjoy plenty of refreshments and a BBQ, prepared by the catering team.

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community”.

Summer Fete

Maple Leaf Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for 67 residents from respite care to long term stays.