New season of concerts from Boston Concert Club

The new season of chamber music concerts sponsored by Boston Concert Club has just been released.

The headline attraction will be the visit in November by clarinettist Emma Johnson with her accompanist. Winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year in 1984 at the age of 17 and awarded the MBE in 1996, Emma has been described as Britain’s favourite clarinettist, having a successful career as a soloist and going on to be one of the UK’s biggest selling classical artists, known for her diverse repertoire. Her programme will span Mozart to Duke Ellington and include three of her own pieces.

The season starts in October with a musical revue covering 600 years of musical history by Chris Green and Sophie Matthews, in what is likely to be an entertaining and, at times, poignant presentation over 90 minutes.

December and January will see two quartets of young musicians from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. The talented Laiton Trumpet Quartet are here in December and the Heartwood String Quartet follow in January. The Heartwood Quartet will play quartets by Beethoven and Smetana, and a selection from a fantastic piece created by the Danish String Quartet called “Wood Works”.

Emma Johnson who will come to Boston in November

Lincolnshire harpist Eira Lynn Jones is the soloist in February, and pianist Sofia Sacco will complete the season in March in a programme that will include six of the Shostakovich Preludes and Fugues, the first time they will have been featured by the concert club, and Ravel’s La Valse in a varied programme.

Brochures for the season are available from several outlets in the town, including the Library, Guildhall, Fydell House, Blackfriars Theatre and the Centenary Church. Alternatively, if you ring Boston 367111 and leave a message with your name and address, we will make sure you receive a brochure.

Concerts are held in the hall at Boston Grammar School on the THIRD Tuesday of each month from October to March, starting at 7.30 p.m. Car parking is available at the school off the Rowley Road entrance. Refreshments are served during the interval, plus a raffle.