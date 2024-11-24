Service to mark the start of Advent

By Deie Clark
Contributor
Published 24th Nov 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 10:28 BST

As Cadney and Howsham start their Living Advent Windows event on Sunday the 1st December, All Saints Church, Cadney is holding a family friendly service to mark the start of Advent and how the community has come together with a parish wide event.

For the second year there is special altar front. Last year a local couple donated some material to Cadney Sewing bee who meet in Cadney church hall, and they offered to make a new altar front for Advent.

The new front - made with an arch so a 'stable' area - so the Nativity figures could go in there during the retelling of the Nativity Story in the Christmas services.

Then another local lady who attends the weekly Monday Morning coffee mornings in Cadney Church Hall offered to give a set of hand knitted Nativity figures she had made.

All Saints. CadneyAll Saints. Cadney
The service will mark all that the community does as well as the start of Advent. The service starts at 11am.

Cadney Church Hall is open from 10.30am for a warming cuppa before the service. Cadney Church has no heating, so visitors should wrap up warm, but they all will receive a warm welcome.

