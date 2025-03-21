Sleaford Poet Laureate Workshop at Library

Sleaford Poet Laureate Julie Street

Sleaford Poet Laureate, Julie Street, is to deliver an 'Introduction to Poetry Workshop' at Sleaford Library Friday 28th March 11am-12.30pm. This is ideal for any beginner poets looking for inspiration on where to get started.

Julie entered the Sleaford Poet Laureate competition in June last year and was successful in gaining the title as Sleaford's first Poet Laureate. Julie’s aim as Sleaford Poet Laureate will be to encourage everyone, of any age, to get writing and have fun doing it, opening doors, increasing self-awareness and creative thinking. She would also like to raise awareness and give poetry a permanent spot in town, beneficial for every age.

Booking is essential for the workshop and you can do so by emailing [email protected] or speak to a member of library staff.