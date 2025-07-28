Teddy Bear Day at Cadney Church

Teddy Bear parachuting from Cadney Church

On Sunday 3rd August, there is a day of teddy themed fun at All Saints Church, Cadney near Brigg.

Starting from 11 am when there is an outside Sunday service in Cadney Churchyard, aimed at families and their bears. All ages are invited to bring along their teddy bear to take part in the service and have their teddy bears (or other soft toys) blessed, following the service everyone is invited to join in a Teddy bear's picnic in the church grounds, please bring your own blanket or picnic chairs. Teddy Bear parachuting from Cadney Church Tower follows from 1 pm.

Any brave bears who would like to have a go at parachuting from the church tower, can bring their own parachute, or borrow one from the event organisers. If anyone doesn't have a bear they can borrow a 'spare bear', the 'spare bears' are also ready to step in if anyone's bear is too precious, old or just not brave enough to have a go.

It is great fun for all ages, you can come along and join in just part of the day, or all of it, there will be cakes and refreshments, available from Cadney Church Hall, and seats available outside if you'd like to come along and watch all the daring bears.

All Saints church, Cadney near Brigg

All bears that have a go at parachuting from the church tower will get a 'I've been a brave bear' sticker and the owners will get a 'Cadney Church Teddy Bear day' sticker. There will also be souvenir 'Teddy Bear Day 2025' badges available to buy. It is £2 a go for any bears who would like to take part in parachuting from the church tower. The event finishes at 4 pm.