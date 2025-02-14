Children's TV icon coming to Boston this half-term
Sooty will appear at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre on Tuesday (February 18).
The beloved bear – who made his TV debut in 1955 – is visiting the Spain Lane venue as part of a national tour.
He will be joined by Sweep the dog, Soo the panda, presenter George Akid, and award-winning magician Jimmy Carlo.
A spokesman for the show said: “Join Sooty, Sweep and Soo for a hilarious, magical adventure that’s perfect for half-term family fun!
“Sweep can’t wait to get his paws on some Lincolnshire sausages, so don’t miss out on all the mischief and magic!”
The Sooty Show will take to the stage on Tuesday at 11.30am and 2.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £13.50 (family tickets £50).
To book, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/blackfriars/e-oddkoq
Tomorrow (Saturday, February 15), a free friendship and anti-bullying play will be staged at the venue.
Mark and the Marked is presented by Box Clever.
“The play is without words and looks at how bullying can happen in the midst of the school community, often without people even realising it,” a spokesman for the show said. “By witnessing and getting involved in a story of how destructive bullying and hate can be, children are invited to be at the forefront of the resolution process and in the advocacy of positive friendship over conflict.”
The play will be performed at 10.30am and 2.30pm.
It is suitable for ages 9+.
To book, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/blackfriars/e-pvkjok
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.