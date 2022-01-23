Family fun from children’s TV megastar Justin at Grimsby next month

Justin Live The Big Tour at Grimsby Auditorium EMN-220117-071507001

A familiar face in households across the country, Justin stars in many CBeebies smash hit television shows, including Gigglebiz, Gigglequiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin’s House.

He has also provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld and Shaun the Sheep, most recently in the hit Aardman movie Farmageddon.

He has been the recipient of numerous children’s BAFTAs for his work and in 2008 was awarded an MBE for his services to television and to charity organisations

Justin Live – The Big Tour! is a show written and performed by Justin himself.

He promises lots of songs, laughter and bags of fun for all the family.

Justin said: “I am very excited about coming to the Auditorium and getting to meet so many new friends.

“The support and warm welcome I receive from audiences across the UK is just wonderful. I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Justin Live - The Big Tour will be at grimsby Auditorium on Sunday February 20.

There will be two shows - at 11am and 2.30pm.