New play looks at Shakespeare’s Falstaff

Much Ado About Falstaff.

The next rural touring play at Caistor Town Hall will be Much Ado about Falstaff performed by Stratford theatre Company.

It is a hilarious new play about Sir John Falstaff…a rogue, a philanderer and a glutton, but also one of Shakespeare’s greatest and enduring comic creations.

The performance will be on Friday November 7 at the Town Hall at 7.30pm.

In this new comedy by Simon Downing we find Falstaff, played by Giles Shenton in his bedroom in the Boars Head being nursed by Mistress Quickly played by Georgie Taylor.

The creditors arrive demanding payment. Will Falstaff resort to marrying Mistress Quickly in order to pay off his debts? Will he turn teetotal? Will he mellow in his old age?

Find out the answers to all these important questions that Shakespeare never bothered to answer and join Falstaff and Mistress Quickly for an evening of jollity, frivolity, a definite lack of coequality and more Shakespearean insults than ever previously heard on a theatrical stage!

The play originally opened in February 2020 with most touring dates cancelled due to Covid...but Falstaff is now ready to be unleashed upon the masses once again!

For tickets go to: https://www.liveandlocal.org.uk/whats-on/