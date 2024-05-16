Duets at The Broadbent. Image: Andrew Newton

Enjoy an evening of fun at The Broadbent Theatre this week.

Lindsey Rural players are mid-run at the Wickenby venue with 'Duets' by Peter Quilter, a comedy in four acts, and there are still a few tickets to be had.

Directed by Gail Dennis, and with some familiar faces and new ones amongst the cast, the show has been well received by the two audiences during the first week of performances.

Duets is a gloriously funny examination of the chaotic world of love, relationships and why the grass is never greener – a hilarious tribute to the strength and madness of the human heart.

Four sets of characters, four crucial moments. Jonathan and Wendy are on a blind date and hoping to get it right this time, even though they’ve never got it right before; Barrie is not really interested in women, but Janet sees that as no reason to stop trying; Shelley and Bobby have decided to holiday in Spain to finalize their divorce whilst drowning in cocktails; Angela is marrying for the third time, to the dismay of her brother Toby, and amidst a barrage of bad omens and a dress resembling a parachute.

This week, there are two performances, Friday May 17 and Saturday May 18, both at 7.30pm. Doors and the bar open at 7pm.