Spellbinding show at The Drill

Room on the Broom is coming to The Drill, Lincoln

The Lincoln venue will host the Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of the best-selling picture book ‘Room on the Broom’ for four spellbinding performances.

Suitable for children aged 3 and up, the 55-minute show kicks off on Wednesday, October 5 at 1.30pm, with a further performance at 4.30pm. On Thursday, October 6, showings commence at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic illustrated story, the performances promise to conjure a quirky and fun-filled experience for kids of all ages.

Craig Morrow, Theatre Manager for The Drill, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tall Stories’ energetic and fun-filled adaptation of this timeless children’s story to Lincoln for what’s set to be four powerhouse performances.

“If your little ones enjoy fantasy, magic and puppets on errant adventures, they’ll simply love this immersive take on one of the UK’s best-loved children's classics.

“We have a range of performances suited to busy families, ranging from mid-morning to midday and matinee performances, so no matter what your childcare or work schedule, we hope you’ll hop on board and join us next week!”

The plot for this immersive adaptation follows a friendly witch and her cat, who are travelling via broomstick when they pick up some unlikely hitch-hikers: a bounding dog, a shrieking green bird and a dripping wet frog. However, they soon discover that the broomstick is not meant for five…

Tickets start from £13 and the show has no intervals, allowing the little ones to become fully immersed in this fantastic adventure.