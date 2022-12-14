Sutton & Tennyson Amateur Reportary Society (STARS) offering two pantomimes for the price of one

In the current cost of living crisis, Sutton on Sea’s STARS are offering two pantomimes for the price of one!

STARS pantomime poster.

Sutton & Tennyson Amateur Reportary Society are bringing 2023’s pantomime Once Upon a Time to Mablethorpe, which interweaves the magic of Cinderella with the heroism of Jack and the Beanstalk through an original script written with today's audiences in mind.

Featuring Little Gems Dance Academy, the show brings all the panto traditions of colour, song, dance, laughter and family entertainment to brighten up the festive period.

Performances will be held at St Mary's Hall, Knowle St, Mablethorpe on Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 December at 7:30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.