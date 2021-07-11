Lumley Bar-Restaurant, Lumley Square, Skegness.

20 pubs and bars in the Skegness area showing the England - Italy Euro 2020 final

Excitement is growing with just a few hours before the historic Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:35 am

Coverage on the big screens starts at 6.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.

Here are just some of the places in the Skegness area where you can watch the match (in no particular order):

1. Euro 2020

Marine Boathouse, Lumley Road, Skegness.

2. Euro 2020

Skegness Exservicemen's Club, Grand Parade.

3. Euro 2020

Churchills Wine & Sports Bar, Algitha Road.

4. Euro 2020

North Shore Hotel, North Shore Road, Skegness

