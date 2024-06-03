20th anniversary celebration marks the start of a new era for specialist care provider

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-owned company hosted an inclusive anniversary party to reflect on the past and celebrate plans for the future

Home From Home Care, one of the country’s most innovative care providers for adults with learning disabilities, has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a sparkling ball.

More than 370 people attended the event, where individuals with learning disabilities, autism and complex needs partied with friends, family and carers for an inclusive, uplifting celebration.

Hosted at the Exo Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground, the event saw speeches from managing director, Paul de Savary, who announced his departure from the role after 20 years and the appointment of Jo Hurley as his successor. Paul will continue to be active within the organisation as executive chairman.

Guests enjoying Home From Home Care's 20th anniversary ball

To celebrate the occasion, guests enjoyed a glitter station, photo booth and singing, as well as performances from Lincoln Ukulele Band and a DJ. They also had the opportunity to get up close and personal with furry friends from Animals UK, which offered hands-on experiences with rabbits and tortoises, as well as a fox, a snake and an owl.

Leading up to the event, individuals also enjoyed making table centres and decorations to theme the venue.

Founded by Paul, Ann and Hugo de Savary in 2004, Home From Home Care has become an award-winning care provider that’s unique thanks to its pioneering approach to delivering better care. The company runs 11 care homes across Greater Lincolnshire, which are coordinated by a high-tech, data-informed model of care that was developed in-house.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Home From Home Care, Paul de Savary, said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome so many individuals, colleagues and loved ones, who travelled from all over the country for a great time, to our 20th anniversary ball. With 1,100 drinks, 252 portions of fish and chips and 120 hog roast portions served, it was certainly a success!

“It was lovely to bring everyone together to celebrate 20 years of Home From Home Care, as well as outline our future plans to ensure we continue our successes for the next 20 years.

“I’d like to thank my wife, Ann, my son, Hugo, and of course, my daughter Laura, who is the inspiration behind Home From Home Care! But I’d also like to thank all the colleagues and individuals we’ve supported for the part they’ve played over the past 20 years - you’ve made it a fantastic ride and we’re very proud of this.”

Linda, whose loved one is supported by Home From Home Care, added: “These kinds of social events are wonderful - as a parent, it’s given me a great opportunity to meet other parents and the team that makes Home From Home Care what it is. It’s just been a fantastic day.”