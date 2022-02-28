Ideally located on the outskirts of Gainsborough, the new business park, named Wharton Place, will be developed by established local commercial and residential property developer, Stirlin.

Stirlin have received planning approval from West Lindsey District Council for three phases of Wharton Place, which will be their third commercial development in the area.

The site is conveniently located on Foxby Lane, adjacent to Lincoln County Council’s Business Centre, Mercury House, with easy access to the A1, M180 and A15 road networks.

Plans for a new business park have been approved

Wharton Place will provide more than 18,500 square feet of new employment space across 1.3 acres and all units on the development will benefit from allocated parking, an electric sectional door, a personnel door and DDA compliant toilet facilities.

It will also have an eaves height of five metres to accommodate a mezzanine floor upon request.

Tony Lawton, managing director of Stirlin, said: “We are delighted to receive approval for Wharton Place.

“We’re seeing a significant increase in demand for modern, cost-effective industrial units for manufacturing and distribution, particularly now that more people than ever are trading online.”

“This is the third plot of land in Gainsborough that we have purchased from Lincolnshire County Council, following the success of our two other developments in the area, Stirlin Place and Willoughton Place.

“Our investment in the area is a testament to the town’s growing appeal as a thriving place to live, work and invest in.

"We are pleased to be able to help facilitate the town’s growing business base and bring new employment to the area.”

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for Economy at Lincolnshire County Council, says: "The sale of this land and development of the new business park will be a great and substantial addition to this part of Gainsborough.

“Now that plans are approved, further details are due to be released on the first phase imminently.”